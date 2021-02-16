ANL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.96%)
ASC 15.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
AVN 99.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.33%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.02%)
BYCO 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
DGKC 142.29 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (3.15%)
EPCL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.47%)
FFL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.89%)
HASCOL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.97%)
HUMNL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.77%)
JSCL 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.86%)
KAPCO 40.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.98%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
MLCF 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.22%)
PAEL 40.59 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.1%)
PIBTL 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
POWER 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.34%)
PPL 93.65 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.4%)
PRL 27.28 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
PTC 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.94%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
SNGP 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.71%)
TRG 125.25 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.41%)
UNITY 33.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.81%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.31%)
BR100 5,039 Increased By ▲ 62.45 (1.25%)
BR30 25,810 Increased By ▲ 291.36 (1.14%)
KSE100 46,839 Increased By ▲ 463.84 (1%)
KSE30 19,598 Increased By ▲ 251.1 (1.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares near 1-year high on BHP's record dividend, strong profit

  • Top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia lost up to 1.3%, weighing on the benchmark.
Reuters 16 Feb 2021

Australian shares rose on Tuesday to their highest in nearly a year, driven by BHP Group after the miner posted strong profit and declared a record interim dividend, while a surge in commodity prices further lifted mining and energy stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.3% at 6,888.3 by 2330 GMT. It rose up to 0.7% earlier in the session to hit 6,913.70, its highest since Feb. 25, 2020.

Miners were the biggest boosts to the benchmark, jumping 1.7% to their highest since Jan. 27.

BHP Group rose 2.5% on reporting its best first-half profit in seven years and declaring a record interim dividend. It also said it expects strong Chinese demand to continue in 2021.

"The stronger report (from BHP) against a backdrop of growth positive moves overnight should see a constructive start to Asia Pacific trading today," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets and Stockbroking.

Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group, which are scheduled to release their results later in the week, advanced as much as 3.8% and 1.7%, respectively.

Miners were also helped by strong copper prices, which jumped to their highest since 2012 on Monday.

Financials gained 1.1%, with three of the "Big Four" banks trading in positive territory.

Shares of the country's second-biggest lender, National Australia Bank, were up 2.3% after the bank posted a pickup in first-quarter profit from the previous two quarters, and pointed to encouraging signs on the economy.

Top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia lost up to 1.3%, weighing on the benchmark.

Among other gainers, energy stocks climbed as much as 1.6%, pushed by an overnight jump in oil prices as COVID-19 vaccine rollouts promised to revive demand.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index bounced back, rising as much as 0.8% to 12,608.27.

New Zealand Commonwealth Bank of Australia National Australia Bank BHP Group S&P/NZX 50 index Australia shares near 1 year high

Australia shares near 1-year high on BHP's record dividend, strong profit

FM Qureshi leaves for Egypt on two-day visit

Foreign contractor killed in Arbil rocket attack

Pakistan among top countries with highest number of travellers to Dubai

Biden effect: Saudi hastens trials, placates rivals

US Capitol riot probe planned as Trump's legal woes mount

Blinken vows to 'hold accountable those responsible' for Arbil attack

PM cheerful at rise in remittances

DRA for govt employees: MoF all set to file summary to Cabinet

China overtakes US as EU’s biggest trading partner

PM decides to review distribution of tickets

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters