Justice Isa: PBC urges SC to review its 'action'

Recorder Report 16 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has expressed serious concern over the passage of an order by a five-member bench of the Supreme Court regarding distribution of funds to parliamentarians without consulting Justice Qazi Faez Isa, one of the members of that bench.

In a statement, PBC Vice-Chairman Khush Dil Khan said: "The legal fraternity has expressed its serious concern on the unprecedented passage of an order by a five-member bench of the Supreme Court while hearing the case against the prime minister regarding allocation of public funds to parliamentarian, without consulting one of the members of the Bench, namely Justice Qazi Faez Isa, and even without circulating the same to him for his views and signatures and subsequently, not making him part of any bench of the Supreme Court for hearing Court cases and instead having confined him to do only Chamber work.

"I, therefore, urge upon the Supreme Court for reviewing its action in the larger interest of smooth functioning of the Supreme Court and for safeguarding independence of its judges for discharging their constitutional duties to dispense justice."

