No plan to renew passport of Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided not to renew the passport of former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, which is set to expire today (Tuesday), in an apparent attempt to compel Sharif to return home who has been in London since November 2019.

Sources in the Ministry of Interior said the government had decided not to renew Sharif's passport which would expire on February 16.

"If Nawaz Sharif wants to travel, he will have to do so through an emergency travel document," the sources revealed. They said Sharif would approach the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for obtaining an emergency travel document. Nawaz Sharif had a diplomatic passport and could renew his entry on the recommendation of the Foreign Ministry, they said.

Interior Minister, Sheikh Rasheed, while talking to media on December 30 last year, had also said the government would not renew Sharif's passport.

"We have decided to cancel Nawaz Sharif's passport on February 16," he had said.

