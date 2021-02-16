ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 16 Feb 2021

KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 196,484 tonnes of cargo comprising 114,930 tonnes of import cargo and 81,554 tonnes of export cargo including 5,884 loaded and empty containers during the last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

The total import cargos of 114,930 tonnes comprised of 72,690 tonnes of containerised cargo; 5,421 tonnes of bulk cargo; 9,761 tonnes of soyabean; 17,882 tonnes of wheat and 9,176 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 81,554 tonnes comprised of 60,488 tonnes of containerised cargo; 1,976 tonnes of bulk cargo; 17,290 tonnes of clinker and 1,800 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

As many as 5,884 containers comprising of 2,286 containers import and 3,598 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The breakup of imported containers shows 672 of 20’s and 794 of 40’s loaded while nil of 20’s and 13 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 722 of 20’s and 756 of 40’s loaded containers while 542 of 20’s and 411 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were seven ships namely Glen Canyon Bridge, Northern Dedication, Songa Nuerberg, MSC Ishyka, AS Sophia, MT Shalamar and Porthos carrying containers, oil tanker and general cargo respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were eight vessels viz. APL Columbus, Teera Bhum, MSC Ishyka, AS Sophia, Al Shaffian, Constantinos, INCE Inebolu and Asia Ruby-II carrying containers, oil tankers, wheat and clinkers respectively currently at the berths.

There are three ships namely APL Columbus, Teera Bhum and Tamina carrying containers respectively expected to sail on Monday.

There are seven vessels viz. OOCL Guangzhou, Xin Yan Tian, Kota Nekad, Wan Hai-613, Bow Cardinal, BBC Volga and Asteris carrying containers, chemical and general cargo respectively due to arrive on Monday while five more vessels viz. Hyundai Paramount, Ulanga, Korea Chemi, Pure Vison and Estela Claire carrying containers, tanker, wheat and canola respectively are expected to arrive on Tuesday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 136,980 tonnes comprising 119,203 tonnes of import cargo and 17,777 tonnes of export cargo including 2,808 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The total import cargo of 119,203 tonnes includes 21,637 tonnes of LNG; 40,622 tonnes of coal; 13,588 tonnes of palm oil; 4,900 tonnes of chemical and 38,456 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 17,777 tonnes includes 1,475 tonnes of bitumen; bulk cargo and 16,302 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 2,882 containers comprising of 2,024 containers import and 858 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

There were two ships namely The Chief and Marangas Sparta carrying bitumen and LNG respectively sailed out to sea on Monday morning, while three ships namely MSC Nicole, Medi Segesta and Oriental Angel carrying containers and coal respectively are expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of nine ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, bitumen, coal, chemical, LNG and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as seven vessels were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were four ships viz. Maersk Bentonville, America, BBC Volge and Sea Helios carrying containers, project cargo and mogas respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Monday.

There are two ships namely Maersk Pittsburgh and MSC Pina carrying containers are due to arrive on Tuesday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

