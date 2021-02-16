Naya Pakistan: Flats’ allotment procedure in LDA City approved

LAHORE: Punjab Cabinet in its 41st meeting held here Monday with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in the chair accorded approval to the procedure of flats’ allotment in LDA City Naya Pakistan Apartments under Section 19 of management and transfer of properties of Development Authorities Act 2014.

The Cabinet also authorized the LDA to enter into an agreement with Bank of Punjab for the project as 4000 apartments will be constructed in the first phase. A flat would cost around Rs2.7 million and 50-per cent quota will be reserved for the general public. About 20 per cent share will be held for provincial government employees, 10 per cent for federal government employees and another 20 per cent quota will be allocated to LDA officials. The CM directed to reserve special quota for journalists and lawyers as well.

The meeting approved to upgrade low-grade employees of the civil secretariat and decided to promote drivers, auto-electricians, mechanics and despatch-riders in next grade. This will facilitate more than 11 thousand low-grade employees. Approval of the 200-bed mother & child hospital at the venue of old grain market godown in Multan was accorded along with the release of Rs 500 million.

The meeting approved to establish two new cement plants in DG Khan and Mianwali and the CM directed to further expedite the issuance of NOCs to pending applications.

The Cabinet also decided to give health professional and special healthcare allowance to the doctors of the Population Welfare Department. The participants of the meeting decided to constitute a high-level committee to reconsider the regularization scheme of Katchi Abadis with the direction to submit comprehensive recommendations. The law department was directed to review matters pertaining to Punjab Consolidation of Holdings Ordinance 1960 to submit recommendations for early completion of the consolidation process. The Cabinet also approved the establishment of the provincial drug monitoring team and draft Punjab Hepatitis Rules. Amendments in Pakistan Travel Agency Act 1976 and draft of Punjab Museum Act 2021 were also approved along with the approval of terms and conditions for the posts of registrar and controller of examinations of government universities. Alongside, approval to amend the Punjab Police Department (Ministerial Posts) Rules 2017 was given for the change in eligibility criterion of stenographers.

