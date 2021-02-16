S Arabia pushes cos to relocate headquarters to kingdom

ANL
31.42
Increased By
▲ 0.22 (0.71%)
ASC
15.55
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL
24.15
Increased By
▲ 0.30 (1.26%)
AVN
99.41
Increased By
▲ 1.71 (1.75%)
BOP
9.10
Increased By
▲ 0.20 (2.25%)
BYCO
9.28
Increased By
▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
DGKC
141.00
Increased By
▲ 3.06 (2.22%)
EPCL
47.78
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL
26.70
Increased By
▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFBL
27.05
Increased By
▲ 0.75 (2.85%)
FFL
16.95
Increased By
▲ 0.15 (0.89%)
HASCOL
11.08
Decreased By
▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
HUBC
87.42
Decreased By
▼ -1.58 (-1.78%)
HUMNL
6.38
Increased By
▲ 0.31 (5.11%)
JSCL
24.53
Increased By
▲ 0.73 (3.07%)
KAPCO
40.49
Increased By
▲ 0.49 (1.23%)
KEL
4.18
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM
15.25
Increased By
▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
MLCF
48.22
Increased By
▲ 0.87 (1.84%)
PAEL
40.60
Increased By
▲ 0.45 (1.12%)
PIBTL
12.80
Increased By
▲ 0.09 (0.71%)
POWER
11.30
Increased By
▲ 0.14 (1.25%)
PPL
94.10
Increased By
▲ 1.74 (1.88%)
PRL
27.25
Increased By
▲ 0.16 (0.59%)
PTC
8.90
Increased By
▲ 0.12 (1.37%)
SILK
1.59
Increased By
▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
SNGP
42.45
Increased By
▲ 0.45 (1.07%)
TRG
125.10
Increased By
▲ 2.80 (2.29%)
UNITY
33.76
Increased By
▲ 0.32 (0.96%)
WTL
1.52
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
