Ford joins global initiative to promote responsible mining
15 Feb 2021
Ford Motor Co said on Monday it has joined the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA), which aims to promote use of third-party assessments of mining practices to protect human rights.
Ford said its planned investment in electric vehicles would increase the company's reliance on mined material, particularly related to production of EV batteries. As a part of the initiative, Ford would collaborate with brands across the industry to promote responsible mining.
IRMA provides third-party verification and certification of mining practices to protect human rights, communities and environment along the supply chain. Last year, German luxury carmaker BMW had also joined the initiative.
