ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
ASC 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
ASL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.84%)
AVN 97.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.77%)
BOP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
BYCO 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
DGKC 137.94 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (4.58%)
EPCL 47.79 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.48%)
FCCL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 89.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
HUMNL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.89%)
JSCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.25%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 47.35 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.41%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
PIBTL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 92.36 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.22%)
PRL 27.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.89%)
PTC 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.44%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (6.6%)
TRG 122.30 Increased By ▲ 3.95 (3.34%)
UNITY 33.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (9.29%)
BR100 4,977 Increased By ▲ 51.71 (1.05%)
BR30 25,518 Increased By ▲ 264.49 (1.05%)
KSE100 46,376 Increased By ▲ 567.23 (1.24%)
KSE30 19,347 Increased By ▲ 242.61 (1.27%)
South Africa's rand firmer on improving economy, global yield hunt

  • Crucially, it was the first time since early January the unit broke below the 14.50 technical resistance mark seen as a buy-target by traders.
  • "This is not going to change until we either get a diabolical budget from Mboweni (unlikely) or there is a global black swan event which throws us a curve ball."
Reuters 15 Feb 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's rand firmed on Monday, hurdling the key technical level of 14.50 on its way to a one-year best as signs of a local economic rebound and continued stimulus in the United States lifted demand for the currency.

At 1500 GMT, the rand was 0.06% firmer at 14.4625 per dollar, a touch off the session best of 14.4625, which was its strongest since January 2020. Stocks hit an all-time high.

Crucially, it was the first time since early January the unit broke below the 14.50 technical resistance mark seen as a buy-target by traders.

"The rand's path through least resistance has been a much-discussed topic over the past few months with flows by exporters dominating and international investors stuck with piles of free money, which needs to find a high-yielding home," said Standard Bank's chief trader Warrick Butler.

"This is not going to change until we either get a diabolical budget from Mboweni (unlikely) or there is a global black swan event which throws us a curve ball."

Last week, South Africa recorded a better-than-expected expansion in industrial production, up 1.8% in December, while mining output also inched up, suggesting faster economic momentum in 2021 following the coronavirus-induced contraction in 2020.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is set to deliver the 2021 budget on Feb. 24, showing better-than-forecast revenue collection.

South African assets often rally in the weeks ahead of the budget, falling thereafter, according to analysts.

Bonds were weaker, with the yield on benchmark 10-year government issue up 4 basis points to 8.550%

The stock market firmed, reaching all-time highs on Monday, as optimism about the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines boosted global market sentiment.

The benchmark FTSE/JSE all-share index climbed 1.22% to end the day's trading at 67,125 points, reaching an all-time record, while the bluechip FTSE/JSE top-40 companies' index ended up 1.65% to an all-time peak of 61,675 points.

Among the gainers were Sasol, which rose 1.48% on the back of a higher oil price and Steinhoff, which jumped 22.87% after its former auditor Deloitte agreed to pay $85 million to settle certain claimants as part of the retailer's proposed $1 billion global lawsuit settlement plan.

