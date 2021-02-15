27,751 health workers vaccinated in Sindh

KARACHI: At least 27,751 frontline health care workers have been administered COVID-19 vaccine in Sindh province, an official at Sindh health department told PPI on Monday.

As per statistics shared by Sindh health department, a total of 27,751 healthcare professionals have been vaccinated in Sindh province since 02 to 14 February 2021 out of which 3,584 healthcare professionals were vaccinated at Khaliq Dina Hall Vaccination Centre Karachi, 1,904 at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, 3,034 at Dow University of Health Sciences Ojha Campus , 2,938 at Sindh Government Qatar Hospital Orangi, 864 at Sindh Government Hospital New Karachi, 1,436 at Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad, 870 at Sindh Government Children Hospital, 2,582 at Sindh Government Hospital Korangi, 1,771 at Aga Khan Hospital and 2097 at Malir Hospital.

Apart from Karachi, 2866 frontline healthcare workers were inoculated against the coronavirus at Liaquat University of Medical Sciences (LUMS), and 3805 at Shaheed Benazirabad’s MCH Centre.

The data further showed that 21,080 healthcare workers were vaccinated in Karachi in 12 days out of total 27,751.