Ford dissolves its 7.6pc stake in Velodyne Lidar

Ford Motor Co has dissolved its stake in Velodyne Lidar Inc, a maker of sensors used in self-driving cars, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

As of Sept. 30, Ford had a passive stake of 7.6% or 13.07 million shares in Velodyne.

Velodyne is one of several companies vying to supply automakers with lidar, a sensor that generates a three-dimensional map of the road ahead.