ATC send one more lawyer to jail

  • The court sought arguments from both sides on bail petitions and adjourned the case till Tuesday.
APP 15 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday sent another lawyer to jail for seven days for involvement in IHC attack.

The court, however, summoned arguments from two sides on post arrest bail petitions of three lawyers including Liaqat Manzoor Kambo, Khalid Mehmood and Muhammad Umer .

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the bail petitions.

The police also produced President Young Lawyers' Forum Shoaib Gujjar before the judge and requested to send the accused to jail on 14-days judicial remand.

The court, however, granted seven day judicial remand of the accused.

The petitioners' lawyer informed the court that Khalid Mehmood Advocate was a government servant and was not present on the crime scene.

The court sought arguments from both sides on bail petitions and adjourned the case till Tuesday.

ATC Anti Terrorism Court

