Science & Tech minister, MPA call on PM

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Member of Provincial Assembly Khurram Sohail Khan Leghari called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday, the PM Office said.

The meeting discussed issues of importance relating to the public at large.

MPA Khurram Leghari apprised the prime minister of the problems pertaining to his constituency.

The prime minister directed to resolve the issues faced by common man on priority basis.