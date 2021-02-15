Business & Finance
Chile benchmark rate to rise to 0.75pc in 12 months
- Consumer prices are seen rising 0.40% in February, with inflation estimated at 3.15% over the next 12 months - within the central bank's 2%-4% target range.

SANTIAGO: Chile's benchmark interest rate is expected to creep up to 0.75% in 12 months, a central bank poll of traders showed on Monday, as optimism begins to grow following a strong early start to the country's coronavirus vaccination drive.

