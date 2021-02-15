Russian Vaccine Team to Conduct Combined Trial with Chinese Counterparts

Russian developers are in talks with China's CanSino Biologics Inc., in an effort to test a combined regimen of their shots to better protect against new virus strains.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund, a partner in the Sputnik V vaccine program, forged a preliminary agreement with the CanSino and Petrovax Pharm, to reportedly conduct testing in Russia.

Researchers are currently investigating whether combining different developers' vaccines could potentially produce better results as the original two-shot regimen; which could help relieve pressure on individual vaccine makers if they run into manufacturing issues.

While the Sputnik V program has already attained a degree of success using different vectors for its two doses, it has faced challenges ramping up production amid its ambitious rollout.

The prospect of a collaborative effort between Russia and China could offer developing countries a new tool to fight the pandemic, in addition to enhancing their own geopolitical influence in the region - as major Western powers struggle to battle the pandemic.

Other tie-up plans are also progressing: the University of Oxford plans to start a trial combining vaccines from AstraZeneca Plc and Pfizer Inc., while Russia will begin testing a mix of Sputnik V with the AstraZeneca vaccine in the United Arab Emirates and Azerbaijan next week.

More Effective RDIF and the state-run Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, which developed Sputnik V, are ready to cooperate with other producers to make their shots more effective, Kirill Dmitriev, the head of Sputnik V co-developer the Russian Direct Investment Fund said in interview earlier this week.

Dmitriev said that Sputnik V plans to cooperate with a Chinese vaccine maker, though he declined to identify the company.

The Russian vaccine shows 91.6% efficacy, according to peer-reviewed interim analysis published in the medical journal The Lancet on Feb. 2. CanSino is preparing to release interim efficacy data before the Lunar New Year on Feb. 12. China’s other leading vaccines have shown lower protection rates, ranging from 50% to 80%.

“Sputnik V was the first vaccine that offered so called heterogeneous boosting -- using two different vectors for two shots,” Dmitriev said. “Only this approach can help to fight new strains of the virus.”

Sputnik V uses two different human adenovirus vectors for its shots, the second of which is the same as CanSino’s adenovirus platform. The Chinese vaccine is currently undergoing global Phase 3 trials, including in Russia with Petrovax.