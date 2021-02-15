Pakistan reports 26 deaths, 1,048 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

The country's coronavirus tally jumped to 564,077 on Monday after 1,048 people tested positive for the novel virus in the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), coronavirus also claimed 26 more lives in the last 24 hours. The country's overall death toll is now 12,333.

A total of 32,019 tests were conducted across the country, taking the total number of tests conducted to 8,466,117. Currently, there are 25,747 active COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, 910 people also recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours. 525,997 people have recovered from the deadly disease since its outbreak in Pakistan last year.

So far, Sindh has reported 253,762 cases and 4,219 deaths, Punjab 164,268 cases and 5,051 deaths, Balochistan 18,942 infections and 199 while KP has confirmed 69,990 cases and 1,995 fatalities.

Similarly, Islamabad has reported 42,688 COVID-19 cases and 486 deaths, Gilgit-Baltistan 4,940 and 102 deaths, whereas Azad Jammu and Kashmir has confirmed 9,487 cases and 281 deaths.

Meanwhile, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar announced on Monday that registration for coronavirus vaccination for people aged 65 years and above has now started.

"Pleased to announce that registration for getting COVID-19 vaccine is now open for all citizens 65 and above," the minister tweeted. Explaining the registration process, Umar said that one can write down their CNIC number and send a message on 1166.