OGRA’s proposals causing panic among people: Wahab

15 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Advisor for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab while commenting on OGRA’s anti-people policies, has said that OGRA’s proposals are causing panic among the people.

He said that the increase of Rs16 in petroleum products was nothing but a nuisance to the people. He said that the selected government is bent on ending the relationship between the body and soul of the people. The increase in the price of electricity is an anti-people move and the irony is that the price of petrol is being increased every fortnight.

He further said that the incompetent government is making the lives of the people miserable by increasing the prices day by day.

Criticising the federal government, he said that the people are paying the price while the country’s economy is sobbing but PTI members say that the captain is a handsome man. “People are being directly affected by the high cost of petroleum products.

