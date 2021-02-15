NAB chief for early disposal of mega corruption cases

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman former Justice Javed Iqbal Sunday stressed early disposal of mega corruption cases against big fish.

The chairman directed the director general’s of regional bureaus to strive hard to recover the looted money from the corrupt elements involved in mega corruption cases, said a press release.

He said that inquiries, complaints and investigations should be completed after collecting solid evidence and documentary proofs.

“We should strictly follow the policy of merit, transparency and necessary measures would be taken against all those who are involved in corruption through pursuing policy of Zero Tolerance, transparency and merit.”

The chairman directed the officers to work with due diligence and honesty.

He directed the concerned DGs to submit the latest report of all mega corrupt corruption cases as well as cases of illegal housing societies so that progress on ongoing cases would be reviewed accordingly.

The chairman said that NAB was absolutely committed to eradicate corruption through effective National Anti-Corruption Strategy.

He said that comparative figures for the last three years are indicative of NAB’s excellent performance. Some 59 percent people have shown confidence in NAB as per the report of Gillani and Gallup Survey.

He said that NAB has established a state of the art Forensic Science LAB in NAB Rawalpindi Bureau which has facilities of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents and Fingerprint analysis which was being utilized for further improvements in the quality of inquiries and investigations in all respects.

NAB has introduced a new concept of Combine Investigation Team (CIT) in order to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers, a system of CIT consisting of Director, Additional Director, Investigation Officer and a Senior Legal Counsel has been put in place. This is not only lending quality to the work but also ensuring that no single individual can influence the official proceedings of NAB.

He said that youth is our future; NAB has signed an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the Higher Education Commission in order to aware youth about the ill effects of corruption at an early age. More than 50,000 Character Building Societies have been established in colleges and universities of the country.

He said that Transparency International (TI) Pakistan, World Economic forum PILDAT and Mishal have appreciated NAB’s efforts in eradication of corruption. NAB has devised a comprehensive Quantified Grading System in order to further improve the performance of NAB Headquarter and all Regional Bureaus. Under the Quantified Grading System, NAB Headquarter and Regional Bureau’s are being evaluated on an annual and midterm basis at a given criteria which has proved very successful and the performance of NAB’s Regional Bureaus was being increased day by day due to regular monitoring and inspection. The Chairman NAB directed all regional bureaus of NAB to ensure self respect of every person as NAB is a people friendly organization that believes in zero corruption and believes in corruption free Pakistan.