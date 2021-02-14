ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.37%)
ASC 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
ASL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.42%)
BOP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
DGKC 132.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.45%)
EPCL 48.05 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.03%)
FCCL 26.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
FFL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
JSCL 24.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 40.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
MLCF 45.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
PAEL 39.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
POWER 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
PPL 90.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
PRL 26.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 118.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
UNITY 33.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,925 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (0.12%)
BR30 25,254 Increased By ▲ 61.54 (0.24%)
KSE100 45,808 Decreased By ▼ -247.16 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,105 Decreased By ▼ -117.51 (-0.61%)
England dismiss India for 329 in second Test

  • Pant quickly moved from his overnight 33 to raise his sixth Test fifty, hitting two fours and two big sixes to bring back to life the crowd -- the first time fans have been back in an Indian stadium in more than a year.
AFP 14 Feb 2021

CHENNAI: England bowled out India for 329 with wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant hitting an unbeaten 58 on day two of the second Test on Sunday.

Spinner Moeen Ali claimed four wickets, including two in his first over of the morning session in Chennai.

Paceman Olly Stone took three wickets, dismissing Mohammed Siraj for four to wrap up India's innings after they resumed on 300-6.

Ali got Axar Patel stumped by wicketkeeper Ben Foakes on his overnight score of five and two balls later, sent back Ishant Sharma for nought.

Pant quickly moved from his overnight 33 to raise his sixth Test fifty, hitting two fours and two big sixes to bring back to life the crowd -- the first time fans have been back in an Indian stadium in more than a year.

Opener Rohit Sharma top-scored with 161 after India, who trail the four-Test series 1-0, elected to bat on Saturday.

Sharma put on a key 162-run fourth-wicket stand for India with Ajinkya Rahane, who made 67.

