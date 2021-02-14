ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
ASC 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.27%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.59%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 131.90 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.35%)
EPCL 47.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
FCCL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFBL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.79%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.57%)
JSCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.15%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.94%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.26%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.02%)
PAEL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.18%)
PIBTL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
POWER 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.26%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.55%)
TRG 118.35 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.76%)
UNITY 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.82%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.41%)
BR100 4,925 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (0.12%)
BR30 25,254 Increased By ▲ 61.54 (0.24%)
KSE100 45,808 Decreased By ▼ -247.16 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,105 Decreased By ▼ -117.51 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Corn steadies in Asian trade

Reuters 14 Feb 2021

SINGAPORE: Chicago corn futures steadied near the end of overnight trading on Thursday after a two-week low as traders awaited US weekly export data that follows surprising government supply-and-demand forecasts this week.

Soyabeans turned higher after a near two-week low earlier on Thursday while wheat bounced off a one-week low on Wednesday.

Chart support levels helped grain prices to steady after a steep fall since Tuesday’s monthly crop forecasts from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) disappointed traders with a smaller-than-expected reduction to US corn stocks following massive recent export sales to China.

Focus was now turning to the USDA’s weekly export sales report for demand indications.

The USDA’s announcement on Wednesday that unknown buyers cancelled an export deal for 132,000 tonnes of US corn has added to uncertainty about the scale of Chinese demand.

“Chinese demand remains unknown,” consultancy Agritel said. “In this context, weekly exports will be closely monitored this afternoon.”

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade was down 0.2% at $5.33-1/2 a bushel by 1313 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since Jan. 26 at $5.24-3/4 a bushel earlier in the session.

Soyabeans edged up 0.4% to $13.58-3/4 a bushel and wheat as up 0.8% at $6.40-1/4 a bushel.

Traders said the USDA’s monthly corn forecasts had encouraged liquidation across grains after multi-year highs in the past month.

Despite the USDA’s forecast of US soyabean stocks slightly below market consensus, soyabean prices came under pressure from the Brazilian soyabean harvest and improved growing conditions in Argentina after recent rain.

A decision by Argentina’s government not to go ahead with proposals to raise taxes on farm exports or limit how much grain can be shipped abroad was also easing concerns about South American supplies of soyabeans and corn.

Corn Chicago Board of Trade USDA Asian trade export sales Soyabeans Agritel

Corn steadies in Asian trade

Power sector tops list: PSO seeks ministry’s help for settlement of Rs197.7bn dues

PPRA rules: PLL granted partial exemption

US Senate votes to allow witnesses, prolonging Trump trial

FBR investigating automobile under-invoicing scam

Maryland becomes first US state to tax digital ad revenue

Canada authorises first exchange-traded bitcoin fund

Revision of schedule: PPP raises questions over ECP decision

Nomination papers can be submitted till Monday: ECP

Senate tickets allotted to ‘handpicked’ candidates

PTI unveils final list of its candidates

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.