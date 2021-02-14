ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
Punjab to increase wheat support price

Recorder Report 14 Feb 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to increase the per maund price of wheat in Punjab from existing Rs 1650 to Rs 1800 to facilitate the growers.

Senior & Food Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan disclosed here on Saturday that all credit for this initiative goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan who gave his nod for increase during his visit to the provincial capital.

Talking to journalists, Aleem Khan said that in order to increase the price of wheat in Punjab, detailed consultations were held with the stakeholders.

He said that the Food Department was formulating a cohesive policy for the next year in collaboration with flour mills and it would be ensured that wheat and flour will be available in the market in large quantities.

