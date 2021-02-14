ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
Bid to smuggle arms to Afghanistan foiled

ISLAMABAD: The Model Customs Collectorate (A&F), Peshawar at Customs Station, Torkham foiled an attempt to...
14 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Model Customs Collectorate (A&F), Peshawar at Customs Station, Torkham foiled an attempt to smuggle arms and ammunition to Afghanistan in exports consignment, said a press release.

A twenty two wheeler trailer loaded with cement bags was scanned at Torkham. The scan report highlighted abnormal images. The exports consignment was then put to thorough examination which led to recovery of 120 pistols of assorted brands and 43,500 rounds. —PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

