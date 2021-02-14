Automart: car prices in Karachi

ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
Recorder Report 14 Feb 2021

KARACHI: The prices of different makes and models of cars prevailing in Karachi in the week ended Saturday (February 13, 2021).

===========================================================================
                                            Prices                         
Product Description                                    Fully               
                                          Standard      A/C          Loaded
                                             Model     Model          Model
===========================================================================
                                      Non-Metallic   Metallic
===========================================================================
SUZUKI
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Alto 660cc
Alto VX                                 1,198,000/-                       —
Alto VXR                                1,433,000/-                       —
Alto VXL                                1,633,000/-                       —
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
WAGONR - 1000cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
WagonR VXR                              1,640,000/-                       —
WagonR VXL                              1,730,000/-                       —
WagonR AGS                              1,890,000/-                       —
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
CULTUS - 1000cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Cultus VXR                              1,780,000/-                       —
Cultus VXL                              1,970,000/-                       —
Cultus Auto Gear Shift                  2,130,000/-                       —
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
SWIFT - 1300cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Swift DLX 1.3 Navigation                2,030,000/-                       —
Swift DLX Automatic 1.3 Navigation      2,210,000/-                       —
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
JIMNY - 1600cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jimny GA MT                             4,490,000/-                       —
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
VITARA - 1600cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Vitara GLX 1.6                          6,500,000/-                       —
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOLAN - 800cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
VX Euro II                              1,134,000/-                       —
Cargo Van Euro II                       1,075,000/-                       —
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
RAVI Pickup - 800cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ravi Euro II                            1,034,000/-                       —
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOYOTA
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Toyota Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3               2,769,000/-                       —
Toyota Yaris ATIV MT 1.3                2,619,000/-                       —
Toyota Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5             2,999,000/-                       —
Toyota Yaris ATIV X MT 1.5              2,829,000/-                       —
Toyota Yaris GLI CVT 1.3                2,689,000/-                       —
Toyota Yaris GLI MT 1.3                 2,509,000/-                       —
Corolla Altis 1.8                       3,549,000/-                       —
Corolla Altis Manual 1.6                3,219,000/-                       —
Corolla Altis Automatic 1.6             3,369,000/-                       —
Corolla Altis CVT-i 1.8                 3,699,000/-                       —
Corolla Altis Grande 1.8
(Beige Interior)                        3,979,000/-                       —
Corolla Altis Grande CVT-i 1.8
(Black Interior)                        3,999,000/-                       —
Hilux 4x2 S/C Deckless                  3,499,000/-                       —
Hilux 4x2 S/C Standard                  3,749,000/-                       —
Hilux 4x4 S/C Standard 2.8              5,099,000/-                       —
Hilux E 2.8                             5,912,000/-                       —
Hilux REVO G 2.8                        6,342,000/-                       —
Hilux REVO G Automatic 2.8              6,664,000/-                       —
Hilux REVO V Automatic 2.8              7,041,000/-                       —
Fortuner 2.7 G                          7,699,000/-                       —
Fortuner 2.7 VVTi                       8,399,000/-                       —
Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4                    9,149,000/-                       —
Fortuner TRD Sportivo                   9,399,000/-                       —
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
HONDA
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Civic 1.5 Rs Turbo                      4,699,000/-                       —
Civic 1.5 VTEC Turbo Oriel              4,449,000/-                       —
Civic 1.8  i-VTEC  CVT                  3,729,000/-                       —
Civic Oriel 1.8  i-VTEC CVT             3,979,000/-                       —
City 1.3  i-VTEC                        2,449,000/-                       —
City 1.3  i-VTEC Prosmatec              2,639,000/-                       —
City 1.5  i-VTEC                        2,529,000/-                       —
City 1.5  i-VTEC Prosmatec              2,699,000/-                       —
City Aspire 1.5  i-VTEC                 2,699,000/-                       —
City Aspire Prosmatec 1.5 i-VTEC        2,859,000/-                       —
Accord 1.5L VTEC Turbo                 11,999,000/-                       —
BR-V i-VTEC                             3,319,000/-                       —
BR-V i-VTEC MT                          3,159,000/-                       —
BR-V i-VTEC S                           3,479,000/-                       —
CR-V 2.0 CVT                           10,700,000/-                       —
1.3L & 1.5L (City, Aspire, BR-V, Civic Filer 50,000 OR 1.8L (Civic) 75,000.
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

