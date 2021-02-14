Automart: car prices in Karachi

KARACHI: The prices of different makes and models of cars prevailing in Karachi in the week ended Saturday (February 13, 2021).

=========================================================================== Prices Product Description Fully Standard A/C Loaded Model Model Model =========================================================================== Non-Metallic Metallic =========================================================================== SUZUKI --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Alto 660cc Alto VX 1,198,000/- — Alto VXR 1,433,000/- — Alto VXL 1,633,000/- — --------------------------------------------------------------------------- WAGONR - 1000cc --------------------------------------------------------------------------- WagonR VXR 1,640,000/- — WagonR VXL 1,730,000/- — WagonR AGS 1,890,000/- — --------------------------------------------------------------------------- CULTUS - 1000cc --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cultus VXR 1,780,000/- — Cultus VXL 1,970,000/- — Cultus Auto Gear Shift 2,130,000/- — --------------------------------------------------------------------------- SWIFT - 1300cc --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Swift DLX 1.3 Navigation 2,030,000/- — Swift DLX Automatic 1.3 Navigation 2,210,000/- — --------------------------------------------------------------------------- JIMNY - 1600cc --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jimny GA MT 4,490,000/- — --------------------------------------------------------------------------- VITARA - 1600cc --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Vitara GLX 1.6 6,500,000/- — --------------------------------------------------------------------------- BOLAN - 800cc --------------------------------------------------------------------------- VX Euro II 1,134,000/- — Cargo Van Euro II 1,075,000/- — --------------------------------------------------------------------------- RAVI Pickup - 800cc --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ravi Euro II 1,034,000/- — --------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOYOTA --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Toyota Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3 2,769,000/- — Toyota Yaris ATIV MT 1.3 2,619,000/- — Toyota Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 2,999,000/- — Toyota Yaris ATIV X MT 1.5 2,829,000/- — Toyota Yaris GLI CVT 1.3 2,689,000/- — Toyota Yaris GLI MT 1.3 2,509,000/- — Corolla Altis 1.8 3,549,000/- — Corolla Altis Manual 1.6 3,219,000/- — Corolla Altis Automatic 1.6 3,369,000/- — Corolla Altis CVT-i 1.8 3,699,000/- — Corolla Altis Grande 1.8 (Beige Interior) 3,979,000/- — Corolla Altis Grande CVT-i 1.8 (Black Interior) 3,999,000/- — Hilux 4x2 S/C Deckless 3,499,000/- — Hilux 4x2 S/C Standard 3,749,000/- — Hilux 4x4 S/C Standard 2.8 5,099,000/- — Hilux E 2.8 5,912,000/- — Hilux REVO G 2.8 6,342,000/- — Hilux REVO G Automatic 2.8 6,664,000/- — Hilux REVO V Automatic 2.8 7,041,000/- — Fortuner 2.7 G 7,699,000/- — Fortuner 2.7 VVTi 8,399,000/- — Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4 9,149,000/- — Fortuner TRD Sportivo 9,399,000/- — --------------------------------------------------------------------------- HONDA --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Civic 1.5 Rs Turbo 4,699,000/- — Civic 1.5 VTEC Turbo Oriel 4,449,000/- — Civic 1.8 i-VTEC CVT 3,729,000/- — Civic Oriel 1.8 i-VTEC CVT 3,979,000/- — City 1.3 i-VTEC 2,449,000/- — City 1.3 i-VTEC Prosmatec 2,639,000/- — City 1.5 i-VTEC 2,529,000/- — City 1.5 i-VTEC Prosmatec 2,699,000/- — City Aspire 1.5 i-VTEC 2,699,000/- — City Aspire Prosmatec 1.5 i-VTEC 2,859,000/- — Accord 1.5L VTEC Turbo 11,999,000/- — BR-V i-VTEC 3,319,000/- — BR-V i-VTEC MT 3,159,000/- — BR-V i-VTEC S 3,479,000/- — CR-V 2.0 CVT 10,700,000/- — 1.3L & 1.5L (City, Aspire, BR-V, Civic Filer 50,000 OR 1.8L (Civic) 75,000. ===========================================================================

