US Senate votes to allow witnesses, prolonging Trump trial

  • The call for witnesses triggered moments of chaos on the Senate floor, with leaders hitting the pause button on the trial so they can figure out the next steps in the process.
AFP 13 Feb 2021

WASHINGTON: The US Senate voted Saturday to allow the calling of witnesses in Donald Trump's impeachment trial, throwing a wrench into Republican hopes to wrap up proceedings with a swift acquittal of the former president.

Five Republicans joined all 50 Democrats to vote to allow witnesses, after Democratic impeachment managers signalled their intent to subpoena congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, a Republican who voted to impeach Trump in January, to testify about the then-president's phone call with a House leader during the US Capitol insurrection.

The call for witnesses triggered moments of chaos on the Senate floor, with leaders hitting the pause button on the trial so they can figure out the next steps in the process.

