Pakistan
Pakistan committed to protect nature: Amin Aslam
13 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said Pakistan is committed to the challenge of initiating a green recovery to protect nature and create much needed employment.
In an article published at the site of World Economic Forum, he said the green stimulus package focuses on innovative financial tools to help build sustainable economic growth.
He said the Covid-19 crisis provided an opportunity to reboot a stressed economy and protecting nature.
Pakistan committed to protect nature: Amin Aslam
