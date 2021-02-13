ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.37%)
ASC 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
ASL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.42%)
BOP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
DGKC 132.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.45%)
EPCL 48.05 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.03%)
FCCL 26.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
FFL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
JSCL 24.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 40.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
MLCF 45.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
PAEL 39.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
POWER 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
PPL 90.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
PRL 26.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 118.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
UNITY 33.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,925 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (0.12%)
BR30 25,254 Increased By ▲ 61.54 (0.24%)
KSE100 45,808 Decreased By ▼ -247.16 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,105 Decreased By ▼ -117.51 (-0.61%)
Myanmar's 'Spiderman' joins anti-coup protests

  • The 28-year-old, who goes by the name "Spidey Htoo", recently returned from Singapore to start a business.
  • Spidey Htoo said he wore the superhero costume at protests to stay out of trouble amid a wave of arrests after the coup.
Reuters 13 Feb 2021

Myanmar's "Spiderman" suited up for an eighth day of protests on Saturday, to join tens of thousands of people around the country who oppose this month's military coup and want the return of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The 28-year-old, who goes by the name "Spidey Htoo", recently returned from Singapore to start a business. But the coronavirus outbreak set back his plans and now he fears the coup on Feb. 1 has derailed them.

"The coup was a big shock to me," he said.

Spidey Htoo said he wore the superhero costume at protests to stay out of trouble amid a wave of arrests after the coup.

The United Nations human rights office said on Friday more than 350 people had been arrested in Myanmar since the coup. Suu Kyi was detained on the first day and protesters demand her release.

Spidey Htoo said his participation in protests had been a dilemma for his parents. They don't want to speak out, but also don't want military rule in a country that lived in isolation under juntas for nearly 50 years until opening up began in 2011.

"Finally, they allowed me to join," he said.

By wearing a costume, he hopes to catch the attention of onlookers and media, Spidey Htoo said. Authorities cracked down bloodily on protests in 1988 and 2007, but the latest demonstrations have often had a lighter tone with people dressed in a variety of costumes.

"Our protest is going to be completely different from the older protests... Our ideas and creativity are more advanced than their tactics. They can't defeat us. We will win." he says.

