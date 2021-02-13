ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.37%)
ASC 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
ASL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.42%)
BOP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
DGKC 132.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.45%)
EPCL 48.05 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.03%)
FCCL 26.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
FFL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
JSCL 24.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 40.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
MLCF 45.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
PAEL 39.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
POWER 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
PPL 90.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
PRL 26.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 118.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
UNITY 33.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,925 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (0.12%)
BR30 25,254 Increased By ▲ 61.54 (0.24%)
KSE100 45,808 Decreased By ▼ -247.16 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,105 Decreased By ▼ -117.51 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Despite shortfall, Pakistan not to import duty-free cotton from India

  • The country was currently facing one million bales shortfall due to low production that year, he said.
Ali Ahmed 13 Feb 2021

Despite facing server shortfall, Pakistan is no mood to purchase cotton from neighboring rival India.

Talking to media, Advisor to PM on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said Pakistan had said it had no plan to allow duty-free import of cotton from India to bridge shortfall.

The country was currently facing one million bales shortfall due to low production that year, he said.

He said people from the industry had been demanding to make changes in duties and taxes in textile sector. However, he ruled out any changes in duties and import of cotton from India to bridge shortfall. He hoped that the country would have better cotton crop next year.

The cotton production in the country had witnessed a consistent decline since 2017-18 when it reached 11.9 million bales. Following on from 2017-18, the cotton production in 2018-19 declined by 17.5 per cent to 9.8 million bales, revealed the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI). They said that in 2019-20, the cotton production further declined by 6.9 per cent to 9.18 million bales. It is worth mentioning that in recent times, the cotton production touched a peak of 13.96 million bales in 2014-15.

Meanwhile, the yield of cotton has also declined consistently since 2017-18 when it reached 753 (kg/hectare). After that, the yield declined by 6.1 per cent to 707 (kg/hectare) in 2018-19 and further declined by 12.6 per cent to 618 (kg/hectare). It is pertinent to mention that the yield reached 802 (kg/hectare) in 2014-15.

India Pakistan Import Cotton Abdul Raza Dawood pakistan india

Despite shortfall, Pakistan not to import duty-free cotton from India

PTI announces final list of Senate candidates

British-Pakistani lawyer Karim Khan elected chief prosecutor at ICC

Senate election: JI announces candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PM condoles death of four soldiers martyred in South Waziristan terrorist attack

LSM output up 8.16pc in 1HFY21

PM for provision of edible items at ‘minimum’ rates

Almost Rs2 hike in tariffs of Discos, KE approved by govt

Wapda submits PC-1 of long-awaited telemetry system to Irsa

FBR surpasses 7-month revenue target

Industry showing strong growth, says Umar

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters