PM condoles death of four soldiers martyred in South Waziristan terrorist attack

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his condolences to the families of the four Pakistan army soldiers who were martyred in Makeen, South Waziristan on Friday.

In a tweet, the PM said,"My condolences and prayers go to the families of our four brave soldiers martyred in Makeen, South Waziristan fighting a terrorist attack."

On Friday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that four soldiers were martyred after terrorists opened fire on a security forces post in Makeen, South Waziristan.

The ISPR further said that Pakistani troops responded promptly and killed four of the attackers.

"During the exchange of fire, four soldiers embraced shahadat," the statement added. The martyred soldiers were identified as Lance Naik Imran Ali, Sepoy Atif Jahangir, Sepoy Anees ur Rehman and Sepoy Aziz.