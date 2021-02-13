ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
ASC 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.27%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.59%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 131.90 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.35%)
EPCL 47.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
FCCL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFBL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.79%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.57%)
JSCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.15%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.94%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.26%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.02%)
PAEL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.18%)
PIBTL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
POWER 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.26%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.55%)
TRG 118.35 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.76%)
UNITY 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.82%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.41%)
BR100 4,925 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (0.12%)
BR30 25,254 Increased By ▲ 61.54 (0.24%)
KSE100 45,808 Decreased By ▼ -247.16 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,105 Decreased By ▼ -117.51 (-0.61%)
THE RUPEE: Gains persist

BR Research 13 Feb 2021

KARACHI: After market close on Friday, Pakistan Rupee almost imitated yesterday's behaviour in recording gains and losses. It went up against US Dollar in both interbank and open markets going below 159. It also went up against AED and SR while remaining unchanged against Euro in open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 20 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday's rate closing at 158.80 and 158.90 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 20 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling against USD over yesterday's rate closing at 158.90 and 159.20 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 191 and 192.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 10 paisas for buying and 5 paisas for selling closing at 43.10 and 43.30 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 10 paisas for buying and 5 paisas for selling as well closing at 42 and 42.20 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 158.90
Open Offer     Rs 159.20
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Friday 

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 158.80
Offer Rate     Rs 158.90
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee appreciated its worth versus major currencies including the greenback and the British pound in the local currency market on Friday.

Due to lack of the buying spree, the greenback remained under pressure throughout the trading session and it closed for buying and selling at Rs 159.00 and Rs 160.20 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 159.25 and Rs 160.50 respectively, local currency dealers said.

Similarly, the national currency also followed suit in relation to the pound sterling that was bought and sold at Rs 217.50 and Rs 219.00 against Thursday's closing trend of Rs 218.00 and Rs 219.50 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee recovered 70 paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Friday.

The dollar opened at Rs159.30(buying) and Rs 159.40(selling) against last rate of Rs160(buying) and Rs 160.10(selling).

It closed at Rs159.30(buying) and Rs 159.40(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 108,600 (selling) and Rs108,400(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

