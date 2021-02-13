THE RUPEE: Gains persist

KARACHI: After market close on Friday, Pakistan Rupee almost imitated yesterday's behaviour in recording gains and losses. It went up against US Dollar in both interbank and open markets going below 159. It also went up against AED and SR while remaining unchanged against Euro in open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 20 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday's rate closing at 158.80 and 158.90 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 20 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling against USD over yesterday's rate closing at 158.90 and 159.20 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 191 and 192.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 10 paisas for buying and 5 paisas for selling closing at 43.10 and 43.30 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 10 paisas for buying and 5 paisas for selling as well closing at 42 and 42.20 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 158.90 Open Offer Rs 159.20 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Friday

======================== Bid Rate Rs 158.80 Offer Rate Rs 158.90 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee appreciated its worth versus major currencies including the greenback and the British pound in the local currency market on Friday.

Due to lack of the buying spree, the greenback remained under pressure throughout the trading session and it closed for buying and selling at Rs 159.00 and Rs 160.20 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 159.25 and Rs 160.50 respectively, local currency dealers said.

Similarly, the national currency also followed suit in relation to the pound sterling that was bought and sold at Rs 217.50 and Rs 219.00 against Thursday's closing trend of Rs 218.00 and Rs 219.50 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee recovered 70 paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Friday.

The dollar opened at Rs159.30(buying) and Rs 159.40(selling) against last rate of Rs160(buying) and Rs 160.10(selling).

It closed at Rs159.30(buying) and Rs 159.40(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 108,600 (selling) and Rs108,400(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

