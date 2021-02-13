ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 13 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                      DATE            TIME
=========================================================
Al-Meezan Investment
Management Ltd Funds              15.02.2021     09:30 pm
Next Capital Ltd                  15.02.2021     11:30 am
Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd        15.02.2021     01:30 pm
Next Capital Ltd                  15.02.2021     11:30 am
Escorts Investments Ltd           15.02.2021   12:00 Noon
Engro Fertilizers Limited         15.02.2021     10:00 am
Askari Bank Ltd                   15.02.2021     10:00 am
Descon Oxychem Ltd                16.02.2021     02:30 pm
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd      16.02.2021     03:30 pm
Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd    16.02.2021     03:00 pm
Ghani Global Glass Limited        16.02.2021     11:30 am
Tri-Star Polyester Ltd            16.02.2021     10:00 am
Gatron (Industries) Ltd           16.02.2021     04:00 pm
Interloop Limited                 16.02.2021     09:00 pm
Allied Bank Ltd                   17.02.2021     11:00 am
Trsut Securities & Brokerage      17.02.2021     02:00 pm
Khalid Siraj Textile
Mills Limited                     17.02.2021     10:30 am
Globe Textile Mills Ltd           17.02.2021     11:00 am
Power Cement Limited              17.02.2021     04:00 pm
Zephyr Textiles Limited           17.02.2021     10:30 am
Tariq Glass Industries Limited    17.02.2021     03:00 pm
Pakistan State Oil
Company Limited                   17.02.2021     02:30 pm
Kohat Cement Company Limited      17.02.2021     11:00 am
Engro Corporation Ltd             17.02.2021     02:30 pm
Habib Bank Limited                17.02.2021   12:00 Noon
Soneri Bank Ltd                   17.02.2021     10:00 am
Fauji Cement Company Ltd          17.02.2021     11:00 am
Meezan Bank Limited               18.02.2021   12:00 Noon
Faysal Bank Limited               18.02.2021     11:00 am
Kohinoor Energy Limited           18.02.2021      11:00am
Crescent Jute Products Limited    18.02.2021     11:30 am
Wah Nobel Chemicals Limited       18.02.2021     11:30 am
Lakson Investments
Ltd-Open-end Fund                 18.02.2021     05:00 pm
Mari Petroleum Company Limited    18.02.2021     11:30 am
Orix Modaraba                     18.02.2021     11:00 am
Pakistan Paper Product            18.02.2021     11:00 am
Bolan Castings Ltd                18.02.2021     11:30 am
JS Global Capital Limited         18.02.2021     12:00 pm
Samba Bank Ltd                    18.02.2021     12:00 pm
Trust Modaraba                    18.02.2021     11:30 am
MACPAC Films Ltd                  18.02.2021     03:30 pm
Matco Foods Ltd                   18.02.2021     12:00 pm
Din Textile Mills Ltd             18.02.2021     03:00 pm
Ibrahim Fibres Ltd                18.02.2021     04:00 pm
Pakistan Paper Product            18.02.2021     11:00 am
Engro Corporation Ltd             18.02.2021     02:30 pm
Kot Addu Power Co. Ltd            18.02.2021     10:30 am
Dynea Pakistan Ltd                19.02.2021     03:00 pm
National Foods Limited            19.02.2021     03:00 pm
GoodLuck Industries Ltd           19.02.2021     11:00 am
JS Investments Ltd-Open end       19.02.2021     10:00 am
Habib Rice Products Ltd           19.02.2021     11:00 am
Fauji Cement Company Ltd          19.02.2021     10:30 am
D.G. Khan Cement Co. Ltd          19.02.2021     11:00 am
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Ltd                    19.02.2021     11:00 am
The Bank of Punjab                19.02.2021     12:30 pm
JS Investments Limited            19.02.2021     10:00 am
Ismail Industries Ltd             22.02.2021     11:00 am
Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd          23.02.2021     02:00 pm
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd        23.02.2021     11:00 am
Allied Rental Modaraba            23.02.2021     09:30 am
Towllers Limited                  24.02.2021     12:00 pm
The Organic Meat Co.Ltd.          24.02.2021     11:00 am
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd      25.02.2021     03:00 pm
Hafiz Limited                     25.02.2021     11:30 am
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd               25.02.2021     10:30 am
Indus Motor Pakistan Ltd          25.02.2021     04:00 pm
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd       01.03.2021     02:30 pm
=========================================================

Comments are closed on this story.