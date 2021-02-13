Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
13 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Al-Meezan Investment
Management Ltd Funds 15.02.2021 09:30 pm
Next Capital Ltd 15.02.2021 11:30 am
Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd 15.02.2021 01:30 pm
Next Capital Ltd 15.02.2021 11:30 am
Escorts Investments Ltd 15.02.2021 12:00 Noon
Engro Fertilizers Limited 15.02.2021 10:00 am
Askari Bank Ltd 15.02.2021 10:00 am
Descon Oxychem Ltd 16.02.2021 02:30 pm
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd 16.02.2021 03:30 pm
Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd 16.02.2021 03:00 pm
Ghani Global Glass Limited 16.02.2021 11:30 am
Tri-Star Polyester Ltd 16.02.2021 10:00 am
Gatron (Industries) Ltd 16.02.2021 04:00 pm
Interloop Limited 16.02.2021 09:00 pm
Allied Bank Ltd 17.02.2021 11:00 am
Trsut Securities & Brokerage 17.02.2021 02:00 pm
Khalid Siraj Textile
Mills Limited 17.02.2021 10:30 am
Globe Textile Mills Ltd 17.02.2021 11:00 am
Power Cement Limited 17.02.2021 04:00 pm
Zephyr Textiles Limited 17.02.2021 10:30 am
Tariq Glass Industries Limited 17.02.2021 03:00 pm
Pakistan State Oil
Company Limited 17.02.2021 02:30 pm
Kohat Cement Company Limited 17.02.2021 11:00 am
Engro Corporation Ltd 17.02.2021 02:30 pm
Habib Bank Limited 17.02.2021 12:00 Noon
Soneri Bank Ltd 17.02.2021 10:00 am
Fauji Cement Company Ltd 17.02.2021 11:00 am
Meezan Bank Limited 18.02.2021 12:00 Noon
Faysal Bank Limited 18.02.2021 11:00 am
Kohinoor Energy Limited 18.02.2021 11:00am
Crescent Jute Products Limited 18.02.2021 11:30 am
Wah Nobel Chemicals Limited 18.02.2021 11:30 am
Lakson Investments
Ltd-Open-end Fund 18.02.2021 05:00 pm
Mari Petroleum Company Limited 18.02.2021 11:30 am
Orix Modaraba 18.02.2021 11:00 am
Pakistan Paper Product 18.02.2021 11:00 am
Bolan Castings Ltd 18.02.2021 11:30 am
JS Global Capital Limited 18.02.2021 12:00 pm
Samba Bank Ltd 18.02.2021 12:00 pm
Trust Modaraba 18.02.2021 11:30 am
MACPAC Films Ltd 18.02.2021 03:30 pm
Matco Foods Ltd 18.02.2021 12:00 pm
Din Textile Mills Ltd 18.02.2021 03:00 pm
Ibrahim Fibres Ltd 18.02.2021 04:00 pm
Pakistan Paper Product 18.02.2021 11:00 am
Engro Corporation Ltd 18.02.2021 02:30 pm
Kot Addu Power Co. Ltd 18.02.2021 10:30 am
Dynea Pakistan Ltd 19.02.2021 03:00 pm
National Foods Limited 19.02.2021 03:00 pm
GoodLuck Industries Ltd 19.02.2021 11:00 am
JS Investments Ltd-Open end 19.02.2021 10:00 am
Habib Rice Products Ltd 19.02.2021 11:00 am
Fauji Cement Company Ltd 19.02.2021 10:30 am
D.G. Khan Cement Co. Ltd 19.02.2021 11:00 am
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Ltd 19.02.2021 11:00 am
The Bank of Punjab 19.02.2021 12:30 pm
JS Investments Limited 19.02.2021 10:00 am
Ismail Industries Ltd 22.02.2021 11:00 am
Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd 23.02.2021 02:00 pm
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd 23.02.2021 11:00 am
Allied Rental Modaraba 23.02.2021 09:30 am
Towllers Limited 24.02.2021 12:00 pm
The Organic Meat Co.Ltd. 24.02.2021 11:00 am
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 03:00 pm
Hafiz Limited 25.02.2021 11:30 am
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd 25.02.2021 10:30 am
Indus Motor Pakistan Ltd 25.02.2021 04:00 pm
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 01.03.2021 02:30 pm
=========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.