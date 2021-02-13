KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Friday (February 12, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 159.14 159.11 159.20 159.10 159.00 158.91 158.69 EUR 192.95 192.96 193.20 193.19 193.18 193.20 193.06 GBP 219.47 219.44 219.58 219.46 219.34 219.24 218.96 ===========================================================================

