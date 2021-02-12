ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
Pakistan

Former rulers devastated institutions: Sirajul Haq

APP 12 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Senator Sirajul Haq, holding former rulers responsible for the destruction of economy and institutions, has said that masses are no more ready to tolerate those who over the years played with the country’s future and added to the sufferings of the public.

Talking to party workers at Mansoora on Friday, he said that former rulers laid foundation to the devastation of different institutions.

“The JI believes in the implementation of the Islamic concept of economy based on the principles of Zakat and Ushr," he added. Similarly, he said, the “Istehkam-e-Khandan- protection of the institution of family” campaign had been launched to confront the challenges posed by the agents of secularism to the Islamic society.

He said since the “family” was the basic unit of a society, the JI had decided to continue the campaign for one month.

Awareness would be created among the masses that how to confront the challenge of westernization and protect the sanctity of the family, he added.

JI chief further stated that his party would mark February 14 as Youm-e-Haya and rallies by the Women Wing would be organized on International Women Day on March 8 demanding protection of women.

He demanded the government to ensure implementation of laws regarding ban on dowry culture, Vani, workplace harassment and other women protection related legislation.

