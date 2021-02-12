Pakistan
Qureshi due in city tomorrow
- A news release issued here on Friday by Babul Quraish said that Qureshi will attend different events in his constituency besides visiting various Union Councils. He will leave for Karachi on Saturday evening.
12 Feb 2021
MULTAN: Foreign Minister, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, is due in the city on February 13 for a day-long visit.
A news release issued here on Friday by Babul Quraish said that Qureshi will attend different events in his constituency besides visiting various Union Councils. He will leave for Karachi on Saturday evening.
Massive earthquake jolts across Pakistan, including Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
Qureshi due in city tomorrow
PTI finalises Faisal Vawda, Hafeez Shaikh and others as candidates for Senate polls
China's CanSinoBIO COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use in Pakistan
Pakistan 'disappointed' over US's ‘India’s Jammu & Kashmir' statement; terms the reference inconsistent with UNSC’s resolutions
PM inaugurates Miyawaki Urban Forest at Lahore's Jilani Park
In a major blow to PML-N, Sardar Sikandar Hayyat joins AJK Muslim Conference
Last location of Sadpara, other climbers traced through satellite
SC restrains Justice Isa from hearing cases involving PM
Four soldiers martyred in Afghan cross-border attack in South Waziristan: ISPR
PM says no money for legislators
G7 seen backing issuance of new IMF SDRs
Read more stories
Comments