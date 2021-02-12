ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
ASC 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.27%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.59%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 131.90 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.35%)
EPCL 47.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
FCCL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFBL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.79%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.57%)
JSCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.15%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.94%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.26%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.02%)
PAEL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.18%)
PIBTL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
POWER 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.26%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.55%)
TRG 118.35 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.76%)
UNITY 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.82%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.41%)
BR100 4,925 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (0.12%)
BR30 25,254 Increased By ▲ 61.54 (0.24%)
KSE100 45,808 Decreased By ▼ -247.16 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,105 Decreased By ▼ -117.51 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt approves China's CanSinoBio COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

  • According to an official of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), the registration board of the authority had allowed the vaccine, approving the request of AJM Pharma (Pvt) Limited for its emergency use.
APP 12 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday approved the emergency use of another Chinese COVID-19 vaccine from CanSino Biologics in Pakistan.

According to an official of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), the registration board of the authority had allowed the vaccine, approving the request of AJM Pharma (Pvt) Limited for its emergency use.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan, in a tweet, said according to the vaccine's phase-three trials data, it had turned out to be 74.8% effective against the virus, while it also showed 100% effectiveness in preventing severe disease.

Further citing the Independent Data Monitoring Committee's report, he said in multiple countries, the vaccine was 65.7% and 90.98% effective in preventing symptomatic cases and severe diseases, respectively.

Prof Hasan Abbas Zaheer, National Coordinator of CanSinoBIO vaccine Phase III Clinical Trial in Pakistan, said DRAP approved AJM Pharma's application for emergency use Approval of CanSinoBIO vaccine in Pakistan. The application was submitted with the DRAP last month for approval on receiving results of trial.

DRAP COVID CanSino Biologics

Govt approves China's CanSinoBio COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

PTI finalises Faisal Vawda, Hafeez Shaikh and others as candidates for Senate polls

China's CanSinoBIO COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use in Pakistan

Pakistan 'disappointed' over US's ‘India’s Jammu & Kashmir' statement; terms the reference inconsistent with UNSC’s resolutions

PM inaugurates Miyawaki Urban Forest at Lahore's Jilani Park

In a major blow to PML-N, Sardar Sikandar Hayyat joins AJK Muslim Conference

Last location of Sadpara, other climbers traced through satellite

SC restrains Justice Isa from hearing cases involving PM

Four soldiers martyred in Afghan cross-border attack in South Waziristan: ISPR

PM says no money for legislators

G7 seen backing issuance of new IMF SDRs

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters