Feb 12, 2021
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 9,860

  The reported death toll rose by 556 to 64,191, the tally showed.
Reuters 12 Feb 2021

BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 9,860 to 2,320,093, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.

The reported death toll rose by 556 to 64,191, the tally showed.

