World
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 9,860
- The reported death toll rose by 556 to 64,191, the tally showed.
12 Feb 2021
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 9,860 to 2,320,093, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.
The reported death toll rose by 556 to 64,191, the tally showed.
PM says no money for legislators
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 9,860
FBR against proposed restoration of zero-rating regime
Wall Street player BNY Mellon jumps on bitcoin bandwagon
Senate polls on March 3
Two-member judgment was made per incuriam: AGP
Govt employees’ protest forces govt to announce 25pc pay raise
Mark-up subsidy scheme: Over 8,000 applications received, Baqir tells PM
Reference to IIOJK: Pakistan takes exception to US State Dept’s tweet
Second increase in 2 days: Nepra raises Discos’ tariffs by 83 paisa per unit
PD seeks AGP’s opinion on ToRs sent by KE
Govt to allow private firms to import Covid shots, exempt from price caps
Read more stories
Comments