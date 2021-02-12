Hadid Int'l delegation calls on BoI chief

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Hadid International led by Issa Zuriqi called on the Board of Investment (BoI) Chairman, Atif Bokhari, on Thursday, to discuss a proposal regarding fixed based operator for the Islamabad International Airport. Currently, HADID offers a comprehensive range of international trip planning services as well as air charters, executive aviation terminal management and governmental flight support.

The company also provides bespoke concierge services for passengers and flight crews and travel services including, more recently, health and wellness travel with the option of a "dedicated butler" service for patients.

However, it took time, effort and dedication for the company to expand its full suite of services internationally.

Initially focusing on the Middle East, the Hadid's historical experience comprises operation of luxury executive lounges with provisions of a comprehensive range of aviation services.

Relied upon for its privacy, security, and professionalism, Hadid's management of these facilities has proudly served top dignitaries as well as VIP clientele, for virtually all of the 40 years the company has been in action.

In fact, up until the year 2000, HADID was the only international flight support company of its kind within the Middle East.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021