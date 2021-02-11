ANL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.37%)
Rupee gains 23 paisas against US dollar

  • Buying and selling rates of dollar were recorded at Rs159.2 and Rs160 respectively.
APP 11 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 23 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs159.07 as compared to the previous day's closing of Rs159.30.

Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs159.2 and Rs160 respectively.

In interbank trading, the price of euro depreciated by 44 paisas and closed at Rs192.82 against the last day’s trading of Rs 193.26, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.52, whereas a decrease of 44 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs219.92 as compared to its last closing of Rs220.36.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 07 paisas each to close at Rs 43.30 and Rs 42.40 respectively.

Rupee gains 23 paisas against US dollar

