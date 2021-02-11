Safe City Authority project to be launched in Nankana Sahib soon: Buzdar

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the Safe City Authority project will be launched in Nankana Sahib soon.

Chairing a meeting of Authority in Lahore, he said the project will also be introduced in Rawalpindi and this network will be expanded to other cities as well.

He appreciated the performance of Authority in protection of public lives and properties besides traffic management.

The meeting approved release of funds to install cameras at entry and exit routes of Lahore city.

The meeting also gave in principle approval for budget of Punjab Safe Cities Authority.