Govt ready to address legitimate demands of employees: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz has said that the government is ready to move forward in addressing the legitimate demands of the employees.

In a tweet on Thursday, he refuted statement wrongly attributed to him about government employees regarding reduction their expenditures and said that he has never issued such statement.

He said some elements are trying to create misunderstandings for political goals attributing such statements to him. He said media will play its due play on this issue.