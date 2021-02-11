Govt announces 25pc Adhoc allowance for all federal employees of BPS 1 to 19

ISLAMABAD: The government has announced twenty five percent Adhoc allowance for all federal employees of Basic Pay Scale one to nineteen.

This was stated by Minister for Defense Pervez Khattak, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan at a news conference here on Thursday.

Pervez Khattak said notification of Adhoc allowance will be issued today. He said this allowance will continue till the recommendations of Pay and Pension Commission.

Pervez Khattak said provincial governments will also be recommended to provide the Adhoc Allowance to their employees.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said salaries of employees in scale 20 and above will also be increased in the next budget. He announced the release of all the detained employees and withdrawal of FIRs against them.