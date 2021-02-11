Sindh to recruit 37000 new teachers: Saeed Ghani

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani has announced that provincial cabinet in today’s meeting approved a policy for recruitment of new teachers.

He made the announcement on twitter stating: “Sindh Cabinet has approved the recruitment policy to hire around 37000 teachers through IBA Sukkur.”

As per the statement issued by the Chief Minister House, a report was presented by the cabinet committee during the meeting, outlining a number of recommendations which the cabinet approved.

37,000 teachers will be recruited over a period of three years in three phases.

The committee recommended that the post of primary school teacher be upgraded from BS-9 to BS-14 with graduation in second division set as qualification threshold for the post.

Moreover, those teachers will serve their entire term at primary schools, they will be getting promotions to next grade.