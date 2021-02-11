ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
Maryam slams PM over statement about Senate polls

Recorder Report 11 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz has criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan over his statement that the Opposition will suffer the most; if Senate elections are held through secret voting.

In a tweet, Maryam said, “My God! How much the prime minister is concerned about opposition.”

It may be added that the premier said on Wednesday that the real issue is whether the Senate elections should be held under the present mechanism or not; there is no cracks within the ruling coalition.

Moreover, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb while talking to media persons criticized the government for torturing the government employees in Islamabad and demanded raise in their salaries. She also demanded immediate release of the arrested protestors.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan concealed the video of lawmakers receiving money in 2018 Senate polls for two and a half years. Why the PM did not see Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s law minister in the video, and how Chaudhry Sarwar received 45 votes when he had a total of only 34, she questioned?

Marriyum Aurangzeb said, “Videos like these will also emerge from Punjab; members were bought in the KPK; the whole nation witnessed world record of corruption and the video was released one day before the Supreme Court’s hearing.” She also slammed the official spokesmen for their irresponsible statement.

In another development, as many as 13 expected candidates obtained nomination papers from the Election Commission office in Lahore for contesting the Senate polls.

Those who obtained papers include: PML-Q’s Kamil Ali Agha, Punjab minister Ashifa Riaz Fatyana, PTI Central Punjab President Ijaz Chaudhry, PTI’s Dr Zarqa Taimur, Nighat Mahmood, Neelam Irshad, Sahibzada Muhammad Hamid Raza of JUP, PTI leader Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and others.

It may be noted that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is yet to announce the schedule of Senate elections.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Maryam Nawaz PTI Imran Khan ECP PMLN PML Q Chaudhry Sarwar JUP

