ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
ASC 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
ASL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 98.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.36%)
BOP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
DGKC 120.41 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (3.36%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.34%)
FCCL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.69%)
FFBL 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
FFL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
HASCOL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
HUBC 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
KAPCO 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
LOTCHEM 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.51%)
PAEL 40.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.25%)
PPL 92.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.48%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.34%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.44%)
SNGP 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.99%)
TRG 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.82%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (37.01%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (0.08%)
BR30 25,749 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-0.01%)
KSE100 46,644 Decreased By ▼ -30.48 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,474 Decreased By ▼ -12.28 (-0.06%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Posting of officials on deputation in LDA: LHC seeks explanation from Buzdar

Recorder Report 11 Feb 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Chief Justice on Wednesday sought an explanation from Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar about prolonged and repeated postings of officials on deputation in the Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

Earlier a law officer appeared in petitions against illegal societies informed the Chief justice Muhammad Qasim Khan that the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) had collected the complete data of the societies constructed on green land areas to take action against them.

The CJ therefore sought a progress report from the ACE at the next hearing on February 23.

The law officer when told the Chief Justice that the chief minister happened to be the chairman of the LDA, he sought a written explanation f

rom him about the officials. The CJ also sought a similar explanation from the vice chairman of the LDA.

The CJ observed that a decision whether to summon the chief minister in person would be taken after going through the explanation.

The Chief Justice, after going through the record of the officials on deputation, wondered that at least three land acquisition collectors had been working in the LDA on deputation for decades.

Asked about the period of the posting on deputation, an officer of the LDA told the CJ that an official could be appointed on deputation for a period of three years.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Khan also regretted that every citizen paid direct and indirect taxes to the government for his whole life and the government could not provide him a free piece of land for his grave after death.

The CJ asked a provincial law officer that ongoing work on the development projects in Mianwali and Dera Ghazi Khan, the native districts of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Buzdar respectively, could be stopped if the government was short of money and land.

The law officer said the government would soon satisfy the concerns of the court in this matter.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Usman Buzdar Imran Khan Muhammad Qasim Khan LDA Dera Ghazi Khan ACE

Posting of officials on deputation in LDA: LHC seeks explanation from Buzdar

SBP Modernizes Foreign Exchange Regulations to facilitate Startups, Fintechs & Exports

Fashion overtakes food on European stock markets

NA speaker distances himself from controversial video

Grade 1 to 16 employees: Govt ready to notify hike in salaries: Rashid

Protesting govt employees teargassed

Ogra allows SNGPL to raise average price of gas

Massive increase in Discos’ tariffs allowed

FBR issues new system for electronic IT refunds

Bank deposits jump 16pc YoY

Startups, fintechs and exports: SBP notifies revisions in chapter 20 of FE Manual

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.