Trade ties with DPRK severed following UN sanctions

KARACHI: The government of Pakistan has disconnected all trade relations with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), following the sanctions imposed by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The guidelines, issued by the ministry of maritime affairs, instructed all port authorities and other relevant departments to prevent the direct or indirect supply, sale or transfer to the DPRK through Pakistan territories or by Pakistan nationals, or using Pakistan flag vessels and whether or not originating in Pakistan territories.

The guidelines, which were issued to monitor the implementation of the SRO 805(i)/2020 issued last September, restrained the lease or charter of Pakistan flagged vessels or provide crew services to the DPRK by Pakistan nationals, or using Pakistan flag vessels.

It is now prohibited to procure vessel crewing services from the DPRK and nationals, entities and persons from registering vessels in the DPRK or to obtain authorization for a vessel to use the DPRK flag.

In addition, the ban has also been imposed to register any vessel that is owned or operated by the DPRK and restrained to register any such vessel that is de-registered by another member state. Similarly, it is further directed to de-register (if any) vessel that is owned or operated by the DPRK.

Furthermore, the said restriction has also been extended to own, lease, operate and insurance or re-insurance any DPRK flagged, owned, controlled or operated vessel and to facilitate or engage in ship-to-ship transfers to or from DPRK flagged vessels of any goods or items that were being supplied, sold, or transferred to or from the DPRK.

The provision of bunkering services facility, such as fuel, supplies, other servicing of vessels to DPRK vessels has also been restricted and the port entry will be denied if the information provides indicate reasonable grounds that the vessel is owned, controlled, directly or indirectly, by a designated individual and/or entity subjected to UN sanctions.

Moreover, the flag state may seize, inspect, and freeze any vessel in Pakistan ports, if advised by received from another state organ through official channel indicating there are reasonable grounds to believe that the vessel was involved in activities, or the transport of items, prohibited by the relevant resolutions.

It is also advised to prevent not only specialized teaching or training to DPRK nationals but also to supply, sell or transfer, seafood (including fish, crustaceans, mollusks and other aquatic invertebrates in all forms. In addition, the ministry also warned that in case of non-compliance or of a breach to the above guideline, disciplinary action would be taken in line with the national laws.

In response to the guidelines, the port authorities have issued clear instructions to all relevant associations, communicating them that the entry of designated vessels, any dealing with entities or individuals mentioned in the guidelines is prohibited in the light of the implementation of the UNSC resolutions concerning targeted financial sanctions on proliferation financing related to DPRK.

