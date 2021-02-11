NA Committee briefed on progress of PSDP projects

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives was given a comprehensive briefing on the progress on ongoing projects that were approved as the Public Sector Development Programs (PSDP) for the Financial Year 2020-21.

The Committee met with MNA Junaid Akbar in the chair in the Committee Room of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, P-Block, Pak Secretariat, Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Committee confirmed minutes of its 15th meeting held on 31st December, 2020.

The representatives from the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives gave a briefing on the progress on ongoing projects that were approved as the PSDP for the Financial Year 2020-21.

Owing to the absence of the relevant project directors due to the ongoing protest of the federal government employees on the Constitutional Avenue, the Committee recommended that a detailed and in-depth review of those projects shall be carried out in its next meeting.

It was also informed to the Committee that the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives had no budgetary proposals till that time for their inclusion in the PSDP for the upcoming Financial Year, i.e., 2021-22.

A detailed briefing on the development of a mechanism for monitoring and evaluation of PSDP projects by the Ministry (PSDP No 742 2020-21) was also given to the Committee. The said project had been aimed to keep a check on the PSDP projects through modern information technological means as well as services of relevant consultants for their inspection and audit.

Concept of the said project was appreciated by the Committee.

Members/MNAs Sher Akbar Khan, Saleh Muhammad, Dr Seemi Bukhari, Imran Khattak, Muhammad Sajjad, Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary, Sardar Muhammad Irfan Dogar, Syed Agha Rafiullah, and Abdul Shakoor, attended the meeting.

