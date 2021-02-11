Three killed as thread factory catches fire in Karachi

KARACHI: At least three persons were killed following a fire erupted in a thread factory in Baldia Sector 5 of Karachi on Wednesday.

According to police sources fire brigade teams, four fire tenders and a snorkel lift have rushed to the site immediately and started controlling the blaze. However, it took six hours to douse the fire and cooling process is underway in the factory, said a chief fire officer. During the rescue operation, a fire-fighter was also wounded, whereas, three people lost their lives due to the blaze. The cause of the fire was not yet known so far.

The fire officer told media persons that there was no emergency gate in the factory’s multi-storey building, whereas, only one route was present for entrance and exit purpose.

The fire fighters faced extreme difficulty to carry out a rescue operation due to narrow streets.