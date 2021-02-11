ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
Pakistan

BS Degree, Diploma in EMFSS, University of London: Fatima Jalil secures highest marks

11 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Fatima Jalil Malik, a Pakistani student in BS Degree and Diploma in Economics, Management, Finance and Social Sciences (EMFSS) from the University of London, scored the highest marks out of a total of 185,000 students.

Therefore, all tuition fees were reimbursed by the university for securing the first position in the first semester.

Fatima Jalil Malik is a student at The Millennium University Russell College.

Fatima’s father, Malik Jalil Ahmad Awan, is the CEO of Mustehkam Ittefaq Group of Industries.

He said that he is very happy with the honour of his daughter; this honor is not only for the daughter and the parents but also for the whole country.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Fatima Jalil Malik EMFSS Mustehkam Ittefaq Group of Industries Malik Jalil Ahmad Awan

