ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
ASC 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
ASL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 98.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.36%)
BOP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
DGKC 120.41 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (3.36%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.34%)
FCCL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.69%)
FFBL 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
FFL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
HASCOL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
HUBC 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
KAPCO 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
LOTCHEM 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.51%)
PAEL 40.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.25%)
PPL 92.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.48%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.34%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.44%)
SNGP 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.99%)
TRG 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.82%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (37.01%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (0.08%)
BR30 25,749 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-0.01%)
KSE100 46,644 Decreased By ▼ -30.48 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,474 Decreased By ▼ -12.28 (-0.06%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares gain

Reuters 11 Feb 2021

MILAN/FRANFURT: European shares rose on Wednesday as upbeat earnings reports from firms including SocGen helped boost optimism around a broader economic rebound, while shipping company Maersk slumped after its quarterly profit missed estimates.

France’s Societe Generale jumped 3.3% after beating profit forecasts for the fourth quarter due to lower-than-expected charges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maersk, the world’s largest container shipping line, slumped 7.1% as it missed analysts’ lofty forecasts for the end of last year and gave a more cautious outlook for 2021.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3%, with commodity-linked shares and utility stocks leading the gains.

Historic monetary and fiscal stimulus has helped the STOXX 600 rally about 45% since crashing to multi-year lows in March 2020, and the index is now just 5% below its all-time high as hopes build of a faster economic recovery this year.

Export-laden German shares were flat by 0937 GMT after rising as much as 0.4%.

German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp added 4.8% after it raised its full-year outlook on improved demand, while online takeaway food company Delivery Hero was flat after reporting a 95% surge in annual revenue.

Dutch Bank ABN Amro dropped 3.3% even as it posted a better-than-expected fourth-quarter net profit.

Shares of state-controlled French power group EDF gained 0.8% after its head defended a planned restructuring of the company, dubbed “Project Hercules”, even as a spat grows between France and the European Union over the future of the company.

Most European indices climbed in morning trading, while Asian stocks scaled record highs earlier in the session as investors also looked to signs of progress around the proposed $1.9 trillion US stimulus bill.

European shares pandemic Societe Generale COVID19 Thyssenkrupp STOXX 600

European shares gain

SBP Modernizes Foreign Exchange Regulations to facilitate Startups, Fintechs & Exports

Fashion overtakes food on European stock markets

NA speaker distances himself from controversial video

Grade 1 to 16 employees: Govt ready to notify hike in salaries: Rashid

Protesting govt employees teargassed

Ogra allows SNGPL to raise average price of gas

Massive increase in Discos’ tariffs allowed

FBR issues new system for electronic IT refunds

Bank deposits jump 16pc YoY

Startups, fintechs and exports: SBP notifies revisions in chapter 20 of FE Manual

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.