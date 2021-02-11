ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
Clearing Schedule for T+2 System

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System ...
Recorder Report 11 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System

================================================
         CLEARING SCHEDULE FOR T+2 SYSTEM
        FOR THE MONTHS OF FEB & MAR 2021
================================================
TRANSACTION  TRANSACTION  SETTLEMENT  SETTLEMENT
================================================
08.02.2021   Monday       10.02.2021   Wednesday
09.02.2021   Tuesday      11.02.2021    Thursday
10.02.2021   Wednesday    12.02.2021      Friday
11.02.2021   Thursday     15.02.2021      Monday
12.02.2021   Friday       16.02.2021     Tuesday
15.02.2021   Monday       17.02.2021   Wednesday
16.02.2021   Tuesday      18.02.2021    Thursday
17.02.2021   Wednesday    19.02.2021      Friday
18.02.2021   Thursday     22.02.2021      Monday
19.02.2021   Friday       23.02.2021     Tuesday
22.02.2021   Monday       24.02.2021   Wednesday
23.02.2021   Tuesday      25.02.2021    Thursday
24.02.2021   Wednesday    26.02.2021      Friday
25.02.2021   Thursday     01.03.2021      Monday
26.02.2021   Friday       02.03.2021     Tuesday
================================================

NOTES: If any necessity arises, the Pakistan Stock Exchange reserves the right to alter or vary the above dates. In case any settlement is postponed for whatsoever reasons, the same shall take place on the next working day.

