ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
ASC 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
ASL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 98.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.36%)
BOP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
DGKC 120.41 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (3.36%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.34%)
FCCL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.69%)
FFBL 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
FFL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
HASCOL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
HUBC 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
KAPCO 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
LOTCHEM 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.51%)
PAEL 40.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.25%)
PPL 92.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.48%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.34%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.44%)
SNGP 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.99%)
TRG 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.82%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (37.01%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (0.08%)
BR30 25,749 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-0.01%)
KSE100 46,644 Decreased By ▼ -30.48 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,474 Decreased By ▼ -12.28 (-0.06%)
PSL 2021 tickets to be sold online only: PCB

  • The PCB added that further details about the pricing and availability of tickets will be shared soon.
APP 10 Feb 2021

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has signed an agreement with an e-ticketing platform for the sale of tickets of the Pakistan Super League’s sixth edition (PSL 2021) which goes into action from February 20 at the National Stadium.

The National Command and Control Centre had last week permitted the PCB to allow a limited number of spectators in the stadiums during PSL with strict COVID-19 SOPs, including social distancing.

With a socially distant seating plan cricket fans can now be a part of the game again as both HBL PSL 6 venues Karachi and Lahore will have 20% of the total seating capacity of the stadiums available for the spectators.

As announced by the PCB last week, around 7,500 ticketed spectators will be allowed access inside the stadium per match day, while around 5,500 will be able to attend each match day at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

The PCB added that further details about the pricing and availability of tickets will be shared soon.

PCB Director Commercial Babar Hamid said here : “We are very happy to bring the fans back to the stadiums, despite the small number, we totally look forward to welcoming them at the two venues as they will create an incredible atmosphere which will surely motivate the players to give their absolute best.”

He said fans will be provided with the best possible arrangements amid the prevailing COVID-19 related challenges and they should turn up at the venues with full confidence while practising social distancing protocols.

