CM reviews PSCA's performance

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired the 28th meeting of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) at its head office here on Wednesday and reviewed its performance.

The CM expressed satisfaction over provincial capital’s law & order situation.

The meeting dilated upon proposals to deal with the matters relating to a private company and decided to depute the executive committee to decide the issues.

It also directed the law secretary to deliberate on financial powers and regulation issues while giving in-principle approval to the authority budget. The meeting also reviewed matters pertaining to service rules, employees' salary and amendment in authority Act.

PSCA CEO briefed about the recovery of fines, vehicles plying on open letters, adding that e-challan facility had improved traffic discipline.

The CM said that Safe Cities Authority would soon start working in the historic city of Nankana Sahib, adding that project would also be extended to other cities including Rawalpindi. The government has released funds for fixing cameras at entry and exit points of Lahore as PSCA was playing a commendable role, he added.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, IG Police, chairman P&D, ACS (Home), MD PSCA, CCPO Lahore and others attended the meeting.